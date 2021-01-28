Deal on new Benjamin Russell High School site likely to close next week

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alexander City school leaders have taken a major step towards building a new high school.
The school district will likely close on a piece of property off Highway 63 on Tuesday of next week.
The new Benjamin Russell High School will take about two years to build.
The new school will be built about 300 yards ahead of the Sugar Creek Bridge of 63.
The new school will cost round $48 million.
School district officials expect construction to begin sometime in March of this year.
The current Benjamin Russell High School is expected to become a middle school and a focus on career tech.
