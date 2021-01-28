Girl Scouts launch ‘Hometown Heroes’ supporting frontline workers

“So they’re not in the healthcare field yet. That might be something they do later down the road, but they can show their appreciation to them and their interest in that area by giving back their hometown heroes,” Shirey said. “And last year, we actually donated over 17,000 boxes, which is amazing. Yes, and that was ever all 30 counties that we cover. So anywhere from Montgomery to Mobile to the Wiregrass, we made sure that everyone felt the love.”