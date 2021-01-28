Girl Scouts launch ‘Hometown Heroes’ supporting frontline workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama have launched the annual Hometown Heroes program to support those who serve and the girl scout cookie program at the same time.
“At the very end of the cookie program, we donate boxes, to our local first responders, those healthcare workers that are on the frontlines, to active military and other local nonprofits like food banks that are really just being the hands and feet to our community, and really being out there serving and giving back every single day, and working hard for our community,” said Karlee Shirey, Marketing and Communications Specialist for Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama.
Shirey says the group wants to share their love of cookies and show frontline workers they are appreciated.
“We just love what they do. And so when you buy a box, buy one gift one by one for yourself, give one to someone else, and give back to the hometown Heroes,” Shirey adds.
The Hometown Heroes program is a way to show support for the men and women who serve our country and communities and support young girls learning life-skills.
“It shows the girls the importance of giving back. I mean giving back as in Girl Scouts DNA, it’s what we do. And these girls, the proceeds that they get from the cookie program they use to serve the community and do community service projects. But this shows them a little further into what they can do.
Shirey says the program shows the Girl Scouts different avenues to serve the community, whether tangible with their time and with their community service or monetarily giving back to those who can do other things.
“So they’re not in the healthcare field yet. That might be something they do later down the road, but they can show their appreciation to them and their interest in that area by giving back their hometown heroes,” Shirey said. “And last year, we actually donated over 17,000 boxes, which is amazing. Yes, and that was ever all 30 counties that we cover. So anywhere from Montgomery to Mobile to the Wiregrass, we made sure that everyone felt the love.”
Learn more about the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Hometown Heroes Program at this website.
The program runs through the end of Girl Scout Cookie Season on March 7th.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.