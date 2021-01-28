2 linemen electrocuted in Coffee County; Thousands without power

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two linemen in Coffee County were left critically injured and thousands of residents throughout the county were left without power Thursday.
The linemen were working near the Perry Store community on Hwy 134, south of Elba when they were electrocuted.
According to the outage map from the Covington County Electric Cooperative, thousands of residents throughout the county have been left without power.
There appear to be three large outages. The largest is west of Enterprise and is affecting 3,300 Cooperative customers. The two other outages around around Elba and are affecting 1,300 and 600 customers, respectively.
WTVY has a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story.
