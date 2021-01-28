Montgomery Academy mourns death of longtime teacher, coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery private school is mourning the loss of one of its employees.
The Montgomery Academy officials confirmed through social media Thursday that Michael Floyd, a history teacher and coach, has died.
Floyd had been with MA for 10 years and taught AP World History to his students. He was also a coach with the school’s track and field program.
“He was deeply dedicated to his students and his program, putting in long hours at the school and traveling across the state and region to transport his student-athletes to meets,” MA said.
The school said Floyd was known for his care and advocacy for his students.
The school did not release any information regarding the educator’s cause of death.
“The entire MA community will miss him,” the school said.
