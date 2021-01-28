Montgomery homicide suspect extradited back to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a November homicide investigation has been extradited back to Alabama to face charges, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
MPD has officially charged Pierre Woods, 27, of Montgomery, with murder in connection the Nov. 5 death of Joshua Thompson, 27, also of Montgomery.
Thompson’s body was found at the river bridge at U.S. Highway 31 between Montgomery and Prattville. More than two months passed before an arrest was made.
That arrest happened on Jan. 19 when Woods was taken into custody in Pensacola, Florida, by the Escambia County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Woods was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility Thursday where he’s being held on a $150,000 bond.
A motive for the homicide remains unclear and the investigation is ongoing. Thompson was Montgomery’s 53 homicide victim of 2020.
