Montgomery man charged with attempted murder after Troy shooting

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Troy.
According to Troy police, William Kennedy Allen, 35, is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened on Jan. 20th.
Police Chief Randall Barr says officers were called to the 1100 block of U.S. 231 around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot and was injured. The victim was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Barr says investigators were able to identify and obtain warrants against Allen for the shooting.
Allen was taken into custody on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the Pike County Jail and placed under a $100,000 bond, Barr added.
