2 more murder arrests made in Andalusia homicide

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects in a November murder have been taken into custody, Andalusia city officials said.
Tyquise Jamal Jenkins, 23, and Courtney Lee Porter, 29, have been charged with murder.
Andalusia police said the men were wanted for the murder of 26-year-old Micah Spenser Coon. In November, Coon died of a gunshot wound at a residence on George Street.
Earlier this month, Brittany Head, 22, also was charged with murder, according to police. She remains in the Covington County Jail on a $1.15 million bond.
Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson said the Andalusia Police Department, with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and the Covington County Drug Task Force, went to a residence at 500 block of Whatley Street Thursday morning after getting information that the two men were possibly hiding there. The men were taken into custody shortly after.
Two other women have also been arrested in this case.
Police said Dora Ann Porter, 57, and Frankie Latisha McQueen, 42, the grandmother and mother of Courtney Lee Porter, also were charged. Porter has been charged with two counts of hindering prosecution. McQueen was charged with one count of hindering prosecution and one count of obstructing a criminal investigation. Both women have been released on $100,000 bonds.
Jenkins and Courtney Porter are being held at Covington County Jail on a $1.15 million bond.
