Much colder now, a quick warm-up and then another cold shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A stubborn low cloud deck has moved into Central Alabama early this morning, and will lead to mostly cloudy skies for those north of an Evergreen to Troy to Eufaula line through 8-10 am.
It’s possible those clouds hang on a bit longer in our northern counties and break a bit quicker the farther south you are. It’s also possible we see at least a few peeks of sunshine even early this morning.
The bigger story is the wind and colder temperatures this morning! We are starting in the mid-30s to lower 40s with a stiff northerly wind gusting as high as 20-30 mph.
It will likely stay breezy through the day, so despite the sun returning in full force later this morning, it will feel very chilly with highs in the lower 50s.
Then our coldest night of the next week comes as low temperatures fall into the upper 20s areawide by Friday morning. Fortunately the wind will calm down, so any sort of wind chill factor will be non-existent.
Dry weather will continue for both Friday and Saturday with plenty of sun Friday and more clouds for Saturday. Highs warm a bit into the upper 50s Friday and lower 60s Saturday afternoon.
Another chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm enters the forecast for the Saturday night-Sunday afternoon time period thanks to another cold front set to move through.
Severe weather looks unlikely with that system despite highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon.
We’ll dry out heading into next week with another shot of colder air pushing in from the north. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to around 50 on Monday, the mid-50s on Tuesday and the upper 50s for Wednesday.
Overnight lows will fall right back down to around or just below freezing as well!
Monday will probably be relatively cloudy, but the sun does come back for Tuesday and Wednesday.
