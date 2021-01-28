South Alabama man charged with robbing same store twice

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has found himself in legal trouble after being arrested in connection to two armed robbery cases involving the same business, according to the Dothan Police Department.
Romaine McFarland is accused of using a small caliber handgun to rob a convenience store twice, police said, once on Dec. 19 and again on Wednesday.
Investigators said the first robbery happened around 11 p.m. when the suspect held the clerk at gunpoint, taking money, vaping equipment and cigars.
More than a month passed but around 5 a.m. Wednesday, investigators say they believe the same suspect entered the store, holding the clerk at gunpoint and stealing the same items.
After canvassing homes in the area around the store, detectives spoke with a 19-year-old, identified as McFarland. Police said he answered some questions before confessing to the crimes.
A search warrant issued for the home also resulted in the recovery of what police called “incriminating evidence.”
McFarland is now being held on two first-degree robbery charges. Bonds have been set at $120,000.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.