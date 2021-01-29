LIVE: Alabama health officials to give update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and other officials will hold a news conference to discuss the state’s vaccine rollout Friday.
Harris and others will host a news conference at 10:30 a.m. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference online and on our Facebook page.
Harris is expected to discuss a time frame for expanding who can get the vaccine.
Harris said supply is the main problem in getting more people vaccinated since there is not enough to go around. About 700,000 Alabamians are eligible for the vaccine, but the state only receives about 50,000 doses each week.
The state did announce it would hold several COVID-19 vaccination clinics in central Alabama for people who qualify for the vaccine. One of the first is set for Saturday in Montgomery.
