Alabama Lt. Governor’s daughter taken to hospital with possible concussion

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth’s daughter was taken to the hospital on Friday.
Lt. Gov. Ainsworth posted the news on Twitter that she fell at school and was quickly taken to Huntsville Women’s and Children Hospital.
He later posted an update saying she has a minor concussion from the fall and will need a quick visit to the dentist!
Lt. Gov. Ainsworth also thanked the teachers, nurses, doctors and paramedics for their work today.
Lt. Governor Ainsworth lives in Marshall County.
