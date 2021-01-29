Alabama reports 2,848 COVID-19 cases Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama added more than 2,800 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That brings the state’s seven-day average to 2,785 new cases per day.
Alabama has reported a total of 16,140 so far this week.
ADPH has also updated its color-coded county risk assessment map to show that none of the state’s 67 counties are currently under a high or extremely high risk, which is outlined in red. See the data map below.
Alabama’s hospitals continue to see a decline in COVID-19 inpatients from a high of nearly 3,100 during the holiday surge, but thousands are still being treated across the state.
On Monday, hospitals were treating 2,285 inpatients. By Friday, that rate had fallen to 1,979.
In the Montgomery area, Baptist Health reported a drop in inpatient numbers from 155 Monday to 124 on Friday. Jackson Hospital was treating 52 patients Thursday, down from 60 on Monday.
Despite the decline, public health experts stress the need to mitigate the spread of the virus with social distancing, wearing a mask, and vigorous hand washing to continue on this downward trend.
The state’s vaccination efforts are ongoing. Currently, the state has been allotted 772,275 vaccine doses, including federal program allocations. A total of 323,875 of those doses, or about 42 percent, have been administered so far.
Alabama is expanding eligibility for those seeking to get a COVID-19 vaccination, ADPH announced Friday. However, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris cautioned that it doesn’t mean there are any more vaccine doses available.
ADPH said the expansion will go into effect on Feb. 8 and will include those who are 65 or older.
COVID vaccination clinics are being announced in multiple counties for the coming days.
Alabama COVID-19 Data Dashboard
ADPH provides data on a number of points related to COVID-19. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard
Alabama hospitals and clinics are providing a limited number of vaccinations to frontline medical workers, those in nursing homes, those over 75, and those in law enforcement including police and firefighters.
Alabama County Risk Indicator Map
The ADPH provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
Alabama K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard
Alabama’s school systems have been working to teach students through a variety of ways, whether in-person, through virtual or distance learning, or a hybrid option. ADPH and the state education department have since released a dashboard that is updated weekly that tracks the number of COVID-19 reports on a system-wide level. Each report includes combined student and staff data. Individual schools are not identified due to privacy policies.
Alabama Department of Corrections COVID-19 Data Dashboard
The Alabama Department of Corrections oversees more than 26,000 inmates. It provides a report on the disease among prisoners and ADOC staff.
Nationwide County-by-County COVID-19 Dashboard
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
