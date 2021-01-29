Alex City school teachers start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 100 Alex City public school teachers got their COVID-19 vaccination shots Friday.
The inoculations started at 8 a.m. at Russell Medical Center and lasted throughout the day. The second group will get their first shots next Friday at the same location.
The school district said a total of 48 of its employees have contracted the COVID-19 virus, but each has since recovered.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced Friday, around the same time shots were going into these teachers’ arms, that the Alabama Department of Public Health would soon expand the list of those eligible for a vaccination to nearly 1 million more people.
Harris cautioned, however, that despite the eligibility expansion, that does not mean there are currently enough doses to vaccinate everyone.
These shots also come as larger school systems like Montgomery Public Schools urge Gov. Kay Ivey to make vaccinations for their personnel a priority. MPS has confirmed multiple employee deaths, many of which are pandemic-related.
