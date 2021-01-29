Clanton City Councilman Sammy Wilson dies, was being treated for COVID-19

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Clanton Mayor Jeff Mims confirmed Friday that Sammy Wilson, District 3 City Councilor, has died.
Wilson was in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.
Here is the statement from the mayor’s office: “Mayor Jeff Mims and the Clanton City Council deeply regret the loss of our lifelong friend and District 3 council member Sammy Wilson today (Thursday). Clanton is thankful for his legacy of service to this city and our community, and will forever be indebted to him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in the coming days and always.”
City Council Member Mary Mell Smith said, “It’s a big loss for the community. It’s a big loss for the city council. Sammy was just an intricate part of the city council. He had that big smile on his face every time you saw him, and the biggest thing I’m gonna miss about him. When he walks into the room and walks over to me or any other lady, it’s ‘Hello darlin’.’ And he’s just really going to be missed.”
Clanton has now lost two city leaders to the virus. Longtime, and beloved Clanton mayor Billy Joe Driver died from COVID complications in July 2020.
