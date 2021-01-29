Clanton City Councilman Sammy Wilson dies, was being treated for COVID-19

City Council Member Mary Mell Smith said, “It’s a big loss for the community. It’s a big loss for the city council. Sammy was just an intricate part of the city council. He had that big smile on his face every time you saw him, and the biggest thing I’m gonna miss about him. When he walks into the room and walks over to me or any other lady, it’s ‘Hello darlin’.’ And he’s just really going to be missed.”