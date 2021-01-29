First responder mental health bill introduced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday in Montgomery, first responders were joined by Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, as they introduced legislation supporting those suffering from PTSD.
If passed, the bill will ensure that first responders will be reimbursed for mental health services surrounding their diagnosis as well as allow access to peer-to-peer help.
David Harer, President of the Professional Fire Fighters of Alabama, says something has to be done to protect those who protect us.
“For far too long, firefighters have not addressed PTSD. It has become very tragic. Over the last five years, more firefighters taking their lives than firefighters have died on fire ground operations. And this trend needs to change. No one calls 911 on their best day. People call 911 on their worst day, and people bring home the memories of their worst day. And police and fire bring home those memories too,” said Harer.
