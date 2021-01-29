Food for Thought 1/28

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Pizza Hut (3992 Atanta Hwy.): 94
Marco’s Pizza (1623 Perry Hill Rd.): 99
Super Suppers (8105 Vaughn Rd.): 99
LOW SCORES
Singh’s Market at Petro Plus (3055 Woodley Rd.): 86
PRIORITY ITEM: No employees on site had completed required food safety training
Tapan at Pure Gas (9 W. South Blvd.): 85
PRIORITY ITEM: Frozen drink machine nozzles contained mold
