Fultondale boys basketball team helps with tornado cleanup

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - After the EF-3 tornado hit Monday night, Fultondale’s varsity boys basketball team immediately texted their Coach Nigel Ramsey asking how they can help. “This is our community. This is our home, our neighbors. We didn’t even think twice about it,” said Fultondale basketball player Josh Maston.
On Tuesday, the 12-player team got together and started helping clean neighborhoods around Fultondale High School and off Teresa Road. Coach Ramsey says they have nine seniors and it was their leadership that helped organize a way for them to give back. From cleaning up tree branches and other debris, the players it’s an experience they’ll never forget.
“Just seeing that, it kind of makes you think about the things we take for granted like your house and this and that, we are still alive and we have a lot to be thankful for,” said Fultondale guard Martin Smith.
The boys team said they will continue to give back, but will take a two-day break from volunteering so they can play in their first basketball game since the tornado.
Fultondale plays at Gardendale Thursday night, which was originally on the schedule. “We are going to go out there and fight. They wouldn’t want us to just sit back and wait, they want us to go out there and play and we’re going to fight for our city,” added Maston.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.