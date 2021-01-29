Gov. Ivey to deliver State of the State Address virtually

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will deliver her annual state of the state address on Tuesday night, though with some changes.
The address has previously been held in the Capitol with a large audience of legislators in attendance.
This year, however, due to the pandemic, Ivey will hold the event virtually starting at 6:30 p.m. Members of the legislature will view the governor’s address remotely from their respective chambers.
WSFA 12 News will carry the address live online and on our mobile app.
