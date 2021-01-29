Gulf State Park pier reopening on Alabama coast after Sally

Gov. Kay Ivey took a tour of the damage from Hurricane Sally on the gulf coast Friday September 18, 2020. Shown here is the Gulf State Park pier, the longest on the Gulf of Mexico. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager) (Source: Hal Yeager)
By Associated Press | January 29, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 5:07 PM

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Another part of the Alabama coast will return closer to normal more than four months after Hurricane Sally as the fishing pier at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores reopens on Saturday following repairs.

The pier was cut in two by the storm as it made landfall on Sept. 16, and workers have restored a 725-foot section closet to the beach, according to an announcement from the state. The end of the pier furthest from land remains inaccessible and won’t reopen yet.

The pier, which was built to withstand hurricanes, had just undergone some $2.4 million in renovations when Sally struck. The work included new wood, improved lighting, renovated restrooms and other additions.

