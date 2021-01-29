MPS asks Gov. Ivey to prioritize vaccinations for its teachers, staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Public Schools system has asked Gov. Kay Ivey to make its personnel a priority for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a letter sent by the school system to Ivey on Friday, MPS officials said they are “grappling” with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. MPS has suffered several employee deaths and says it has “several others” who are recovering from the virus.
“These losses have caused emotional and mental trauma throughout the district,” the letter stated.
MPS also pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, has confirmed racial and ethnic minorities are at a greater risk of getting sick and dying from the virus.
“As a school district with a large minority population among both students and employees, we acutely feel the urgency of bringing the pandemic under control,” MPS adds.
MPS said the pandemic has forced several of its schools to be placed under mandatory quarantines. The system recently made the decision to move to a virtual learning environment for students and personnel.
On Monday, Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Ann Roy Moore announced the school district would return to remote learning on Feb. 1, and it would continue until the vaccine was made available to MPS employees. Several MPS teachers and other staff have died this school year. Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey confirmed some of those deaths were related to COVID-19.
“Several smaller school districts in the state have begun receiving vaccines,” MPS’s letter to the governor stated. “We hope you will consider our request to expedite the distribution of the vaccine to MPS.”
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced Friday that teachers would be eligible for the vaccine starting Feb. 8, but the supply of vaccines for the entire state is still very limited and there isn’t enough to cover for the eligible population.
The school system has asked for a response from the governor within a week.
