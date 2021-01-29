South Alabama man now linked to 5 armed robberies

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man recently arrested and charged by Dothan police for allegedly robbing the same convenience store twice is now connected to three more cases in the Enterprise area.
Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund said Friday the department executed arrest warrants of its own for 19-year-old Romaine McFarland.
McFarland now faces three first-degree robbery charges for allegedly holding up convenience stores in Enterprise in January, EPD said. Another suspect, Tyrone Kinsiya Clark Jr., 18, of Enterprise, has also been arrested on two first-degree robbery counts.
Lt. Haglund said a search of Clark’s home resulted in the recovery of stolen property from the robberies.
McFarland was being held in Dothan on bonds of $120,000 in connection to that jurisdiction’s cases. However, he and Clark are now being held at the Coffee County Jail.
McFarland’s latest bond stands at $180,000 while the jail’s inmate roster list’s Clark’s bond at zero.
