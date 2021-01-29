2 suspects arrested after police chase, crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were arrested for robbery and kidnapping after a police chase in Montgomery Friday, police said.
Police said Hikeem Edmond, 22, and Kylyn Taylor, 20, have been charged with two counts of first degree robbery and one count of second degree kidnapping. The robbery and kidnapping happened Friday in the 5200 block of Vaughn Road.
Shortly after the incident, police responded to the area. Police say they found the vehicle believed to be involved, it refused to stop and a pursuit began.
According to police, the pursuit led to a single-vehicle crash involving a marked patrol vehicle.
Edmond and Taylor were identified as the suspects and taken into custody, police said. They are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center.
