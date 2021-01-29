Temperature roller coaster over the next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a cold start this Friday morning with temperatures around the freezing mark across the region under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Fortunately the wind has calmed down from yesterday.
A good deal of sunshine will warm those freezing temperatures up into the upper 50s this afternoon with winds remaining calm. The lack of wind and plenty of sun will make things feel nice!
After another cold night just above the freezing mark, Saturday will be a touch milder in the lower 60s. There won’t be as much sunshine, but it won’t be entirely cloudy either -- we’ll call it a mixed sky.
Our only chance of rain over the next week arrives late Saturday evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Nothing heavy and no thunderstorms are expected, but there will be some scattered rain showers Saturday night through lunchtime Sunday.
Once the rain ends, sunshine may come out and we’re likely heading for the lower 70s. Unfortunately we will see a return of breezy to windy conditions Saturday night, Sunday and Monday.
While the wind may not be awful on Sunday with the warmer temperatures, it will make things feel very chilly on Monday as highs are only heading for the upper 40s behind the cold front.
Not only that, but it will be entirely cloudy on Monday -- easily the least pleasant day in the forecast.
Partly cloudy skies return for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs rising into the mid-50s on Tuesday and the upper 50s on Wednesday.
Next week’s overnight lows will fall right back down to around or just below freezing with that renewed shot of arctic air!
