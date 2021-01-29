‘We just want her home’: Summer Buzbee’s family talks as search continues

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer Buzbee’s family members spoke to WBRC FOX6 News Friday before a community and Walker County’s Sheriff’s Office search for their daughter.
Summer’s mom and dad said they love her very much and they want their little girl to come home.
The Buzbees both thanked volunteers and community members for their support and help in the search for their daughter.
Wednesday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Division took its initial flight in the area where Summer Buzbee, 23, was last seen.
Buzbee has been missing from her home in the Redmill-Saragossa area since December 17. Authorities believe she is a victim of foul play.
Deputies say the conclusion is based on some recent circumstances and findings.
Friday, the sheriff’s office, along with a group of volunteers, conducted searches of the Williams Road and Old Russellville Road areas.
During the search, the group found some of her belongings.
Investigators said this ties in circumstantially to what they think may have happened to her, but it is not enough evidence to make an arrest at this point.
The person of interest came in to speak with deputies, but elected to speak with representation, which is his right.
Walker County Sheriff’s deputies said they now consider him a suspect, and they believe through surveillance footage he was the last person with Summer while she was alive.
They want anyone who may have seen Summer around December 17 or after, to call and help.
From the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: Our $2,500 reward through the Sheriff’s Office is still available, and we will be working on other sources to try to increase this reward amount.
If you have any information, please call (205) 302-6464.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.