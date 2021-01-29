200-year-old corn crib restored

ELBA, Ala. (WSFA) - Van McCall knows this old building well.
“When I was growing up, this was a corn crib,” McCall said. “It’s where you store corn.”
As a kid, he got real familiar with the crib.
“We had to shovel it out of the trailer, onto the elevator and it would pile up in there.”
Over the years, they stopped using it. It sat on his sister’s property for decades when Van asked her if he could have it. She told him to take it, and that’s where the challenge began. How do you move a possibly 200 year old structure about 5 miles.
“The moving was easy. The preparation was hard. The crib had been neglected for about 40 years. When you think about the logs, they were cut in stacks, nothing is tied together with nails or anything like that,” McCall said.
So he secured every piece, lifted it up and pulled it back tractor back to his land. It wasn’t a fast trip. But once he got it settled, it was time to go back to work.
“I had to put a new roof on it, but it’s the same style that was originally on it. The back side was almost, the roof had gone out, and there was a lot of damage so I used some of the tin to preserve some of it,” McCall said.
After a lot of sweat and hard work, this centuries old shed is standing strong again.
“I did it as a restoration project. It was a labor of love. People ask me what I’m going to do with it? Maybe put some hoses in here and a garden. I just want people to enjoy it,” said McCall.
A love that started back when he was just a little boy, near Elba, out along County Road 12.
