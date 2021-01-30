Alabaster fire inspector released from hospital after 32-day battle with COVID-19

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster Fire Inspector Mike Waits was discharged from Grandview Hospital Friday after battling COVID-19 for 32 days.
Alabaster Fire Department posted on Facebook: We would like to thank the hospital staff for the hard work and diligence and a special thanks to Pelham Fire Dept., Birmingham Fire Dept., Hoover Fire Dept., Rocky Ridge Fire Dept., Cahaba Valley Fire Dept., North Shelby Fire Dept. & Alabaster Police for helping us welcome him home.
Welcome home!
