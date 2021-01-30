Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old boy abducted near Mobile

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Amber Alert was issued early Saturday morning for an 11-month-old boy who was abducted near Mobile.
The Prichard Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for assistance in locating the child, Kamel Karter Antone.
Kamel Antone was seen Friday at approximately 11 p.m. wearing a blue and white sleeper with a red undershirt in the area of Dial Street in Prichard and is believed to be in extreme danger.
Authorities say he was abducted by Jakobie Rashid Antone.
Jakobie Antone was last seen wearing all black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes. He has a tattoo on the neck of Chinese writing, inside right bicep tattoo “Loyal” and inside left bicep tattoo “Respect”.
They may be traveling in a white or silver Chevrolet Malibu bearing an Alabama or Texas license plate.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211 or call 911.
