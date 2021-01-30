Thousands show up for COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Saturday, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic was held in Montgomery.
The city of Montgomery and Montgomery County partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health to host the clinic.
The old Montgomery Mall was the hottest spot in the city Saturday. Cars were lined up on McGehee Road as people waited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Thousands lined up as early as 4 a.m. get the vaccine.
Allen Reese was the first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I just wanted to get the shot to take good care of myself,” Reese said.
This was a Phase 1A+ vaccination clinic, meaning recipients may be people who are 75 and older, first responders or health care workers.
Some people said the process wasn’t long, and were grateful for the city to allow an opportunity for many in Montgomery to get vaccinated.
“I’m very proud that they are doing this for everybody because we needed this. We really did,” said April Daniels.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said they plan to have more vaccine clinics in the future.
“As the federal government rolls out more vaccinations, as we get that from the state, we will be able to better serve the public at more locations than we have right now,” Reed said.
Thorton said this was for the first vaccine dose. Only 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine would be distributed.
Those who received the vaccine Saturday will need to get the second dose of the vaccine Feb. 27. Details on where to get the second dose hasn’t been released at this time.
On Friday, the ADPH announced it is expanding eligibility for those seeking to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
However, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris cautioned that doesn’t mean there are any more vaccine doses available.
ADPH says the expansion will go into effect on Feb. 8 and will include those who are 65 or older. Other groups of frontline workers will also be included in the expansion.
