Family of Jefferson County man diagnosed with COVID variant “praying for a miracle”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time, we’re hearing from the wife of the Jefferson County man diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant from the U.K.
Alfonzia Jackson, Jr loves his two little girls. You can call him a girl dad. And his wife Ashley and those two little girls miss their dad right now.
“Like my daughter’s nails are really long right now. They are like daddy it’s time for daddy to do my nails. He’s the nail guy. He clips their nails,” Ashley Jackson, Alfonzia’s wife said.
Ashley says Alfonzia, who is 35, was admitted to UAB a week ago after having COVID symptoms and shortness of breath. He tested negative using rapid tests. He then had to have emergency surgery because his heart began to fail which led to kidney issues. He eventually received a PCR test and found out he’s COVID-19 positive.
Earlier this week, Alfonzia was put on a ventilator because he couldn’t breathe on his own. His wife also got a call from the Jefferson County Health Department that her husband was diagnosed with the U.K. COVID variant. Ashley couldn’t help but get emotional talking about what they’ve been through so far. At this point, Ashley doesn’t know how Alfonzia got COVID-19.
“My husband just went to work and home. Gas station here and there. Not nothing like going out and having a good time. just a hardworking man,” Jackson said.
Ashley created a GoFundMe page to help pay for AJ’s expenses. Her latest update says AJ’s condition has declined tremendously and its not looking good.
“I’m just praying for a miracle because my daughters and I need him. His family needs him,” Ashley said.
Ashley says they are asking for prayers and still trusting God for a miracle to happen because she says we know that doctors can say one thing but god can say another.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.