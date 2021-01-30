Fultondale cleanup continues, volunteers needed

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale is in recovery mode following a tornado that ripped through the small community Monday night.
The city’s fire chief said there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in Fultondale following that storm, and they’re going to need committed volunteers for the foreseeable future.
“We have volunteers coming in by the hundreds, but we also know that this is a long-term process,” said Fire Chief Justin McKenzie.
As recovery efforts continue in Fultondale, Chief McKenzie said volunteers are being trained at the Gardendale Civic Center to assist those who still need help.
“What we need is anybody wanting to volunteer can get into the United Way link that we have on our city’s Facebook page. Sign up there and they’ll be contacted by our organizations that are setting this up,” McKenzie said.
Chief McKenzie said he knows the people of Fultondale and surrounding communities have the heart to serve others in difficult times, but it’s important they know what they’re doing before they head out.
“Safety is a priority for us. You know…with the trees being down, collapsed structures, very dangerous. We don’t want anybody to get hurt while they’re out there working,” McKenzie explained.
He said only organized volunteers will be allowed to help residents this weekend, and crews won’t be picking up debris until Monday to prevent trucks from coming in and out of neighborhoods where people are still trying to sort through their belongings.
“That’s why…if you do need help, we would like to know that information today. You can contact City Hall and we can get that information to these groups, so we know where to go tomorrow,” McKenzie said.
If you want to help but are unable to volunteer, Chief McKenzie said you can drop off supplies like hygiene products, face masks, first aid kits, tarps and cleaning supplies to the Fultondale Gas Department, which is located behind the CVS on Highway 31.
They’ll start collecting items Monday morning, and if you need items, you’ll be to get them there at that time as well, just bring proof of residency.
To sign up to volunteer, visit https://uwca.givepulse.com/event/220514?fbclid=IwAR0BbeprQfNvOgr-MwVMaRqYM7lQZ50kX50GUrS29GIau0D99e1NV2bBasw
