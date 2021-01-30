Greenville Middle School temporarily switches to at-home learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Greenville Middle School will switch to at-home learning for two weeks, according to the Butler County Board of Education.
At-home learning will take place Feb. 1 through Feb. 12. The buildings will be closed to students during that time, the board of education said. Staff members will continue to report to the school.
The board of education said the reason for the move is due to an “increased level of COVID-19 exposures within the school.”
During regular school hours, teachers will be available to instruct and help students either online or by phone.
Board of education officials said students will return to the classroom on Feb. 15.
