Not enough homes to meet the demand

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Realtors describe the housing market as red-hot right now.
“You can buy the average house in Montgomery for $717 principal in interest,” Founder of Hat Team Realtors Sandra Nickel said.
Low interest rates have first time homeowners eager to buy, but there’s not enough supply to meet the demand.
Currently in the River Region, there are 773 houses for sale. That’s down compared to last year when over 1,500 were available during that time.
“More people chasing fewer houses and the net result of that is multiple offers on every good house that hits the market,” Nickel said.
If you’re looking to buy a home, it’s suggested that you sit down with your realtor and make an offer because you don’t have time to wait.
“There may be someone who saw it half an hour ago, who’s somewhere else thinking about making an offer,” Nickel said.
Nickels says those wishing to sell now is the best time because more people are looking to buy with interest rates remaining low.
“You might have to rent for a while because there isn’t the perfect house because your perfect house isn’t out there, but you will have your money in the bank that will make you like a cash buyer when the inventory is available and that will put you in the driver’s seat in a negotiation.”
Nickels believes that people looking for homes are looking for more space due to the pandemic allowing people to work from home.
