Police: Juvenile taken into custody after attempted car burglary, shots fired in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was taken into custody after attempting a car burglary Friday afternoon, Montgomery police said.
Police said they responded around 2:54 p.m. to the 3800 block of Atlanta Highway regarding a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they talked to the complainant who said that two juveniles tried to commit a car burglary. The suspects fled the scene.
When the suspects fled, they fired several rounds into the air, according to police. No one was injured and no property was damaged. Area schools were temporarily placed on lockdown.
One of the juveniles was caught and taken into custody.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.