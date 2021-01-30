Warmer, then wetter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama remains in a fast-paced weather pattern - one that has tended to repeat itself. Skies cloud up, it gets warmer, then it rains. The front blows through, then we are cold and dry for a few days. Then, the pattern starts anew with another warm-up and more wet weather.
This same pattern will continue through the next seven days.
It begins this weekend - we’ll start out cold Saturday morning, but warm into the 60s by afternoon. Clouds increase late in the day, and scattered showers become likely after midnight. The window for rain for most of us runs from roughly midnight through noon Sunday. Rainfall amounts will average around a quarter inch.
After the rain ends, skies will rapidly clear and we’ll enjoy a warm and pleasant Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will even reach the 70s. Live it up, because it won’t last.
Another shot of cold air plows into the state Sunday night and Monday; highs Monday will struggle into the mid and upper 40s under a thick blanket of stubborn clouds. Cool, dry weather continues Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, followed by another warm-up and more rain Thursday night and Friday.
The more things change, the more they stay the same!
