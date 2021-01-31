Huge temperature drop arriving soon!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In true Alabama fashion, we are going to see a few different types of weather in a very short amount of time. Most of our area woke up showers, but by the afternoon it felt like a nice Spring day thanks to the sunshine returning. But mild temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s won’t stick around long... we are expecting to get a cold blast of air starting tomorrow morning, and it likely sticks around all day Monday.