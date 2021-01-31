Prattville to host “Yardi Gras”

“If you missed the opportunity to experience the magical light transformation from the Christmas season, here is your chance to enjoy some of the magic during this Mardi Gras season. I heard from numerous citizens and business owners who requested to enjoy the lights a little longer. We are living in a time where we, as a community, have to come together and think outside the box for ways to make memories as we continue battling the COVID-19 pandemic. I am thankful that we have a team in place that is willing to create an atmosphere for everyone to enjoy,” said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr.