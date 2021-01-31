Rain ends, shot of cold air arrives and the wind picks up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered light rain is moving east across the area this morning, and will continue to do so through lunchtime east of I-65. As the rain ends from west to east, we may see a little bit of sun with temperatures popping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
It’s possible that between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. a few isolated showers redevelop and swing through Central Alabama, but those will be few and far between. It will turn breezy by late this afternoon as cold air pours into the state behind the departing cold front.
It will remain breezy to downright windy tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday with a stiff north wind gusting upwards of 20-30 mph during that entire window.
That will make the already chilly air mass feel even colder. Lows tonight will fall into the middle and upper 30s under mainly cloudy skies. Highs on Monday won’t rebound much as we will be lucky to get above 45 degrees with stubborn low clouds hanging around throughout the day.
With the wind in play, it will feel like it’s in the 30s all day Monday.
Clouds break late Monday night, allowing temperatures to fall to around 30 degrees. Tuesday will again be chilly (and breezy) despite plenty of sunshine -- highs will only reach the lower 50s.
After dipping into the upper 20s Tuesday night, a rebound in temperatures will occur for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will head for the upper 50s on Wednesday, middle to upper 60s on Thursday and upper 60s Friday ahead of our next storm system.
While Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, rain chances will return with that system for Friday.
It will also turn breezy to windy again to end the week with another stretch of gusts pushing 20-30 mph looking increasingly possible.
Forecast models agree that rain is a good bet for Friday and Friday night, but they disagree substantially on what happens next weekend. One model believes we stay mild with rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday.
Meanwhile, the other main long-range forecast model we use thinks it’s dry and much cooler. For now we are favoring slightly milder temperatures and a chance of rain next weekend, but stay tuned because changes are likely.
