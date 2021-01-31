Troy Polar Bear Plunge benefiting Habitat for Humanity

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday morning, jumpers took a plunge for a cause at the Troy University Recreation Center.
The Polar Bear Plunge is a fundraiser for the Troy/Pike County Habitat for Humanity. Jumpers say the community really jumped in on showing their support.
“Corporations can do a corporate donation and having done that, than they can do a certain number of people that plunge as well as student organizations, and then individuals can be involved as well. They just pay $25 and then they get a t-shirt, they get to plunge, they get a little gift pack that has a little polar bear in it and other things. And, then when the time comes everybody just jumps in. It’s a lot of fun,” said Ellis Bush, Pike County Habitat for Humanity coordinator.
Organizers say this event is the Pike County Habitat for Humanity’s biggest fundraiser.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.