Troy Polar Bear Plunge benefiting Habitat for Humanity

“Corporations can do a corporate donation and having done that, than they can do a certain number of people that plunge as well as student organizations, and then individuals can be involved as well. They just pay $25 and then they get a t-shirt, they get to plunge, they get a little gift pack that has a little polar bear in it and other things. And, then when the time comes everybody just jumps in. It’s a lot of fun,” said Ellis Bush, Pike County Habitat for Humanity coordinator.