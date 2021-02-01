Alabama adds 1,221 COVID-19 cases Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Feb. 1 the state added over 1,200 cases of COVID-19 after leaving behind January, which had the second-highest number of cases confirmed in a month since the pandemic began.
Alabama added 1,221 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The new seven-day average is 2,550. While new cases were reported, the state did not report any deaths.
In Montgomery, the capital city passed the 20,000 COVID-19 case mark adding 45 new cases on Monday. The city continues to have the fourth-highest number of cases in the state.
Montgomery area hospitals are still treating inpatients with the virus. Baptist Health says it is treating a total of 125 inpatients as of Monday. On Friday, Jackson hospital reported it was treating 58 inpatients.
The state expanded the vaccine eligibility to people 65 and older and other groups on Friday. The expansion will go into effect on Feb. 8 and will include those who are 65 or older, down from a previous age requirement of at least 75.
Other groups of frontline workers will also be included in the expansion. Those include:
- First responders
- Corrections officers
- Food and agriculture workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)
- Childcare workers
- Judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys.
While eligibility was expanded, Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the state will not receive extra vaccines.
