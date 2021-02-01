ALDI to open store on Eastchase Parkway in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grocery chain ALDI is set to open a second location in Montgomery.
According to ALDI officials, the second location will be located at 7340 Eastchase Parkway. This location is the former storefront of Earth Fare, which closed in 2016.
Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson Division Vice President at ALDI, Montgomery’s second location is expected to open during the summer. The company has already begun hiring for the new location and will continue to hire for various store positions in the coming months.
ALDI’s first storefront in the capital city is located on the Eastern Boulevard. They also opened locations in Prattville, Opelika and, more recently, Wetumpka.
To learn more about working at ALDI and search for job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.
According to its website, ALDIs takes a simple, cost-effective approach to grocery shopping.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.