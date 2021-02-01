Cold and breezy now, rain heading towards the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brrrrr! It’s a cold start this morning with strong northerly winds gusting 20-35 mph adding a bite to the air. Despite temperatures starting on either side of 40°, it feels like it’s closer to 30°.
Unfortunately the wind will be going nowhere today. Sustained winds out of the north will be at 10-20 mph with gusts remaining in the 20-30 mph window.
Add that with an entirely overcast sky and highs struggling to get above 45 degrees, and you’ve got the recipe for a miserable day. It will feel like it’s in the 30s all day long.
Clouds will break tonight, allowing temperatures to fall to either side of 30 degrees. It will continue to be breezy, sending wind chills into the 20s and perhaps upper teens as we start our day Tuesday.
That will be one of the coldest starts to a day we’ve had all winter long!
Tuesday will again be chilly (and still breezy) despite plenty of sunshine -- highs will only reach the lower 50s.
After dipping into the upper 20s Tuesday night, a rebound in temperatures will occur for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will head for the middle to upper 50s on Wednesday, middle 60s on Thursday and be around 60 on Friday.
While Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, rain chances will return with another storm system for Friday.
Forecast models are in better agreement that rain showers will be possible from Thursday night through Saturday evening. It won’t rain that entire time, heavy rain is not currently expected and severe weather is not looking like a concern.
It will also turn breezy again to end the week with another stretch of gusts pushing 20-30 mph looking increasingly possible.
Temperatures are a bit trickier for this period as models do not agree on that side of things. For now we’ve kept highs in the lower 50s next weekend, but that is subject to change as we get closer.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.