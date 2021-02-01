Eclectic woman killed in weekend vehicle crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Elmore County that claimed a woman’s life over the weekend.
Janice J. Randolph, 81, of Eclectic, was fatally injured in the crash, which happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. Saturday on Highway 14, about a half-mile outside Wetumpka.
Investigators said Randolph was driving a 2000 Dodge Caravan that collided with a 2008 Chrysler 300 and a 2019 Toyota Corolla before overturning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the victim was wearing a seat belt at the time of collision.
The driver of the Chrysler, Sonya D. Buckhanon, 36, and also of Eclectic, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old from Wetumpka, was not injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.