Gov. Ivey expected to sign lease on prisons Monday

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA)- Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to sign leases on three new prison facilities in the next step of the Alabama Prison Program.
One of those will be a 376-acre piece of land between Highway 229 and Rifle Range Road in Tallassee. Corecivic is the corporation that will build on the proposed site, and the state will lease it.
Elmore county commission chair Troy Stubbs says having a prison in Elmore County is important.
“We have a large payroll that is dependent on department of corrections, so it’s important to us, and we want to retain those jobs and provide assistance for our community,” Stubbs said.
Construction alone will create nearly four thousand jobs for Elmore County, but everyone is not welcoming the prison to the county.
Allan Parker and his wife built this home in Tallassee in 2016. He says having the new prison built near their home brings safety concerns and devalues property in the area.
“It’s hard to know what to do right now,” Parker said.
Some residents where this new prison will be built feel this prison should not be built near Tallassee but in West Elmore County instead.
“They have the infrastructure they have the water, the sewage set up they have the land over there the state does but yet they want to buy land over here to build a prison, but all the common sense says that they should build it on the west side of the county,” Parker said.
“In the coming days, we will find out what the final decisions are and how things will move forward in the coming months and years,” Stubbs said.
The other two prisons to be built as a part of the project will be in Bibb and Escambia Counties.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.