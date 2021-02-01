Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened in the northbound lanes of the 1400 block of Coliseum Boulevard around 8 a.m. At the scene of the crash, officers found a man who had been fatally injured.
Coleman said the man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The northbound lanes of Coliseum Boulevard were temporarily blocked however, lanes have reopened.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.