Montgomery mayor delivers first “State of Our Community” address

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - During Montgomery’s first “State of Our Community” address, Mayor Steven Reed addressed the COVID-19 pandemic, education, community growth and outreach and crime in the city.
“The state of our city is stable,” Reed said.
Reed said that gun crime should be addressed at local, state and national levels and will no longer be tolerated in Montgomery.
“Enough is enough,” Reed said.
Reed said Montgomery Police Department has been directed to “search, find and implement the tools and resources needed to stop the violence in Montgomery.”
“The time action is now, and change is already happening,” Reed said.
Reed added that the police department initiated the crime suppression team that targets hotspots by removing illegal guns and drugs.
MPD also launched the new violent crimes task force known Target Impact and Deterring Enforcement, or TIDE.
Reed said crime is down more than 13 percent year-over-year, but the perception is that it is not safe in the city.
According to Reed, the city will invest in more police training, more police officers and increased technology.
Reed also praised the vote for Amendment 382, saying it was an important initiative.
“It wasn’t a referendum on our schools, it was a referendum on our future,” he said.
Reed added that city departments were able to quickly adapt in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city still saw growth in 2020. Total construction evaluations increased by more than 15 percent year over year, while new home construction in 2020 exceeded total 2019′s rate of more than 20 percent.
The city also issued 12,300 businesses licenses in 2020, Reed added.
Reed said the city is working with financial advisors to find ways to make every part of the city a place where businesses and the community can thrive .
The city will continue to tackle COVID-19 by a community health program will be released to help the city’s most vulnerable residents get help during the pandemic.
“We must stay the course,” Reed said
