Montgomery police charge 2 with robbery, kidnapping

Montgomery police charge 2 with robbery, kidnapping
From the left, Hikeem Edmond and Kylyn Taylor are charged with robbery and kidnapping. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass | February 1, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 4:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested two men in connection to a pair of robbery incidents and a kidnapping on Jan. 29.

Hikeem Edmond, 22, of Bessemer and Kylyn Taylor, 20, of Jackson are both charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

According to court filings, the pair kidnapped someone during a robbery at Dollar General at 2769 Eastern Blvd. between 10:50 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Police say it was an armed robbery and they kidnapped the male victim at gunpoint.

Investigators say shortly after 11:30 p.m. that night, the two robbed a different person of $400 at Max Credit Union at 5245 Vaughn Rd.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.