Montgomery police charge 2 with robbery, kidnapping

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested two men in connection to a pair of robbery incidents and a kidnapping on Jan. 29.
Hikeem Edmond, 22, of Bessemer and Kylyn Taylor, 20, of Jackson are both charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree kidnapping.
According to court filings, the pair kidnapped someone during a robbery at Dollar General at 2769 Eastern Blvd. between 10:50 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Police say it was an armed robbery and they kidnapped the male victim at gunpoint.
Investigators say shortly after 11:30 p.m. that night, the two robbed a different person of $400 at Max Credit Union at 5245 Vaughn Rd.
