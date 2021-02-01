MPS offers ‘grab and go’ meals to students amid return to remote learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even as Montgomery Public Schools transitions back to remote learning, the system said Monday it will continue to feed students.
MPS said “grab and go” meals are being offered to students. The food will be available for pick up on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all school sites.
MPS said the free meal kits will provide seven breakfasts and seven lunches and are available to children 18 and younger.
Students and employees transitioned to working remotely Monday. MPS said it would remain remote until a vaccine was made available to its employees. The system asked Gov. Kay Ivey Friday to make its personnel a priority for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
MPS’s letter to the governor pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, has confirmed racial and ethnic minorities are at a greater risk of getting sick and dying from the virus.
The state said at the time time as the letter was sent that it will make teachers among an expanded group of people eligible for vaccination starting on Feb. 8.
