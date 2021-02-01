Ohio man arrested on multiple Montgomery child sex crime charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Ohio man has been arrested and charged with six counts of production of obscene material and four counts of material harmful to a minor, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Thomas Napier, 35, of Utica, Ohio, was arrested Friday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Court documents indicate the crimes happened over the course of multiple days in 2020, though it’s unclear if how many victims were involved.
Napier is being held on bonds totaling $364,000.
