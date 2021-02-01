Tow trucks join Alex City man’s funeral procession

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alexander City man is among the more the 7,600 Alabamians who have died from COVID-19.
Alfred Easterwood was a tow company driver. His colleagues gave him a fitting farewell Friday by driving their own wrecker trucks in the funeral procession.
“Dec. 8 was the last time I talked with him and Thanksgiving was our last meal together,” the man’s step-son, Adam Pike, explained.
Pike remembered his step-father with a plea for everyone else to take COVID seriously.
“How many people gotta die before we take it serious? It’s real. Just take it serious,” he said of the pandemic. “I didn’t take it serious,” Pike admitted, “but I do now. You know, I do now.”
For the funeral, something special was planned.
“They all got together,” Pike explained. Someone got it up and got it together and they all just fell in line with it. "
The funeral procession consisted of numerous tow trucks, driven by those who cared about Easterwood.
“He would have loved it. He loved driving them trucks,” Pike explained. “He always towed and cared about stuff like that. He was doing his dream job. He was doing what he wanted to do.”
