Bank robber who was later shot, robbed sentenced to prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who robbed a Montgomery credit union only to be shot and robbed of the cash a short time later has been sentenced to federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr.
Bryan Dennard, 36, of Montgomery, will spend two and a half years in prison for the June 16, 2020, robbery of the Guardian Credit Union branch on Taylor Road.
Court records and statements made in court show that Dennard admitted to walking into the bank with a backpack and a note that warned the teller to hand over the money and that “You don’t want to see me when I get angry.”
After taking nearly $3,700 in cash, Dennard got into a waiting vehicle and fled the scene.
The Montgomery Police Department, armed with security camera photos of the bank robbery suspect, issued an alert to its officers to be on the lookout for him.
Dennard was found by police and fire medics shortly after the robbery in the 400 block of Calloway Street, about nine miles away from the scene of the robbery. He was suffering from a non-life-threatening gun shot wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers quickly recognized the victim as the person in the bank surveillance photos they’d been given. Dennard later admitted that he robbed the bank and that the money he’d taken was then stolen from him before he was shot in the leg.
About a month after the robbery, Dennard and the driver, whom the Montgomery Police Department originally identified as Keyiwan Humphrey, 36, were indicted by a federal grand jury. Dennard pleaded guilty to the charge in October. Meanwhile, the driver’s charge is still pending.
In addition to the time he’ll serve in prison, for which there is no parole on the federal level, Dennard will also have three years of supervised release.
